What does Brand SA actually do? The CEO explains
SA Tourism has been in the spotlight recently with the recent Spurs scandal making headlines - but they aren't the only player in the game.
Brand SA has a similar mission, but quite a different mandate to that of SA Tourism. As the name suggests, SA Tourism is all about tourism, and Brand SA's mission encompasses a much larger scope.
Its purpose is to market South Africa to local and overseas audiences as not just a holiday destination, but also to position South Africa as a competitive investment destination. Brand SA is all about forging the perception of the nation and with crime, loadshedding, etc. it can't be an easy feat.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Sithembile Ntombela, Acting CEO of Brand SA, about their mandate and what it takes to sell South Africa to the world.
Changing perception is about constant messaging that is on point, that is on brand. Because when you speak of a South Africa that 'new ways' we, Brand South Africa, must showcase how those new ways come to life.Sithembile Ntombela, Acting CEO - Brand SA.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview about what Brand SA is all about.
