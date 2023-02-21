Cold water swimming, a beneficial exercise: Expert





Dr Gottschalk is a specialist emergency physician who has worked with extreme swimmers in very cold climates. He joins Pippa to discuss the possible health benefits of cold water immersion and cold water swimming as a form of exercise.

He starts by explaining what happens to the body when entering cold water.

So when you go in, you've got to keep warm so you've got this adrenaline surge that immediately kind of wakes you up and gives you a bit of a high when you come out of the water and your body has to conserve heat. So it's moving, it's changing the way the blood vessels are working. Dr Sean Gottschalk, Specialist Emergency Physician

Dr Gottschalk explains that the body constricts blood vessels in the extremities in order to keep blood warm in the core, which provides a different form of exercise to a normal workout. A normal workout dilates blood vessels as the body warms up, whereas cold water constricts and then dilates them.

So your skin and all those blood vessels are getting a workout, essentially, vasoconstricting and when you come out you vasodilate, you move the blood back into the limbs and that's totally different to normal sports. Dr Sean Gottschalk, Specialist Emergency Physician

The doctor also explains that cold water swimming can also improve mental state and the evidence suggests that it could improve mental health in the long-term.

We know that a lot of the swimmers who do have mental health issues, they're on antidepressants, all of that sort of thing. It's all being reduced and their mental health state does get better. Dr Sean Gottschalk, Specialist Emergency Physician

Dr Gottschalk explains that submerging your face in water stimulates the vagus nerve, which triggers a natural reflex known as the dive reflex and forces the body to relax and calm down which can be helpful for reducing anxiety.

Humans are mammals, and we've got something called the dive reflex. So when you get in the water and your face goes in the water and you feel the cold there's a stimulation including the vagus nerve, which is a big nerve coming out of your brain, which tells you to relax and conserve energy. Dr Sean Gottschalk, Specialist Emergency Physician

He also explains that some of the benefits can still be achieved by submerging yourself in cold water without doing distance swimming, it lacks the benefits of exercise but still has positive effects.

So that's not really exercise, but they are in the water and some of the things we're describing are happening. The blood flow is changing, the body has to protect itself from heat loss and when they get out they have to warm up again, plus you're in that medium, you're going from air to water and cold water so you are getting benefits. But for the full benefits of what we're talking about, one really has to exercise, one has to swim. Dr Sean Gottschalk, Specialist Emergency Physician

