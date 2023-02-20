



Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Comedian Themba Robin made a doccie called "True SA Safari" in which he describes how horrible potholes can be in the country.

Social media users joined the conversation and commended Robin for creating a funny video about a true reflection of our roads.

Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Hilarious 'doccie' on the state potholes in South Africa goes viral