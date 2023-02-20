[WEATHER WARNING] Strong wind gusting at 60km/h expected in the Western Cape
Clarence Ford speaks with Annette Botha, a meteorologist with Vox Weather.
-
The cold front will primarily go over the southern coastline
-
Cape Town will return to normal summer weather by Tuesday
It is not completely abnormal for Cape Town to get cold fronts like this one throughout the year, according to Botha.
The current front is strong but, as soon as it made landfall, it quickly moved south, so the whole province will not feel the full impact of the rain and wind.
It actually just slides over the southern coastline.Annette Botha, Meteorologist - Vox Weather
The majority of the rainfall will be over the mountainous areas in Cape Town.
This cold front also comes with strong winds which Botha says have been gusting at more than 60km/h.
That is quite strong and that is why the weather service has also issued that level two warning for damaging winds.Annette Botha, Meteorologist - Vox Weather
Cape Town will likely return to its normal summer weather by Tuesday, says Botha.
Yellow level 2 warning: Wind: Western and Northern Cape: 20/2/2023 from 08:00 - 24:00 pic.twitter.com/S4G3g3374I' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 19, 2023
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.
