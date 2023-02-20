Top tips to save water - can YOU add to these?





Last week, the City of Cape Town reported that water usage reached one billion litres a day, which is higher than the 850 million litres per day target.

SAVE-WATER-pexels-dominika-roseclay

RELATED: City urges locals to use water sparingly as load shedding impacts water supply

To help keep our dams and reservoirs fuller for longer and reduce the impact of loadshedding on our water supply, here are some tips to help you reduce your water usage and increase your savings.

Leaks

If you find that your water usage is higher than usual, look out for leaks and fix them as soon as possible.

It's better to sort it out before it gets worse, possibly costing you more to repair.

Indoors

Don't flush in a rush: Only flush when necessary and only flush appropriate items. The disposal of inappropriate items could cause a blockage, which could result in additional problems.

Reduce your shower time: The maximum flow rate of new and replaced showerheads may not exceed seven litres.

Only wash clothes and dishes when really needed: Wait until your laundry basket or dishes have piled up before washing.

Turn off taps when not using.

Outdoors

Stop-start and slow your spray: Use this technique when washing vehicles, or when watering your garden.

Beat the heat loss: Only water before 9am or after 6pm to avoid evaporation losses.

Avoid wasteful spraying of water: If your kids want to have some summer fun and keep cool, consider using a cold facecloth to keep them cool, as opposed to a sprinkler system.

Swim, cover, save, repeat: Built-in and fold-away pools must be covered when not in use to prevent up to 95% of evaporation losses. In return, this will help you save water and money.

The City urges the public to reduce personal non-essential outdoor water usage by 50%, as a means to keep our dam and reservoirs full for longer.

Water usage is climbing, and dam levels are dropping. We are urging residents and businesses to help the City by doing the right thing to use less water this summer. City of Cape Town, Media Office

RELATED: Cape Town dam levels drop to 65% vs 91% this time last year

What are some of the ways that you're saving water?

Click here to see all of the tips.