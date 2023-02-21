SA workers earn peanuts, but the country's CEOs rank among the world's best-paid





In South Africa, a CEO remuneration package averages R5.7 million, making our CEOs some of the best paid in the world.

Contrast that against a minimum wage worker in South Africa who earns R21.69 per hour, or less than R42 000 a year, and the disparity becomes quite evident.

In South Africa, real wage growth was something like 2.4% in the last ten years. And then we see CEOs seeing increases of 30% to 50% in a single year. And so in this same timeframe, we've seen profits increase, we've seen CEO pay increase, but we've only really seen tiny increases in worker pay. Dr Salome Teuteberg, Project Leader: Transforming Corporate Governance Program at Labour Research Service

