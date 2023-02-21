Streaming issues? Report here
SA workers earn peanuts, but the country's CEOs rank among the world's best-paid

21 February 2023 7:10 AM
by Zaid Kriel
John Perlman

John Perlman speaks with Dr Salome Teuteberg of Labour Research Service.

In South Africa, a CEO remuneration package averages R5.7 million, making our CEOs some of the best paid in the world.

Contrast that against a minimum wage worker in South Africa who earns R21.69 per hour, or less than R42 000 a year, and the disparity becomes quite evident.

© alphaspirit/123rf
© alphaspirit/123rf

In South Africa, real wage growth was something like 2.4% in the last ten years. And then we see CEOs seeing increases of 30% to 50% in a single year. And so in this same timeframe, we've seen profits increase, we've seen CEO pay increase, but we've only really seen tiny increases in worker pay.

Dr Salome Teuteberg, Project Leader: Transforming Corporate Governance Program at Labour Research Service

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on 702 : SA workers earn peanuts, but the country's CEOs rank among the world's best-paid




John Perlman

