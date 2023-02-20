[LISTEN] City granted order to evict those unlawfully occupying CBD pavements





Clarence Ford interviews Ilse Maartens, Governing Board Member of Homeless Action Coalition.

The High Court has granted the City of Cape Town’s application for eviction notices to be served at various unlawful occupations in the CBD.

The City of Cape Town has said that they've done the best that they can to help people off the streets, but unfortunately, not everyone has accepted the help.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expects a final order to be granted in April 2023, following a court hearing.

Maartens says that offering people help by providing shelters is not as easy as it may seem.

The reason why some people refuse help is because of broken trust between themselves and the City, and secondly, because they're simply not ready to accept the help, says Maartens.

If you want to move people, there have to be relationships, and there has to be trust and I think that has been short. lse Maartens, Governing Board Member – Homeless Action Coalition

