'You can't negotiate while a country is bombing your land': Ukrainian ambassador
Clement Manyathela speaks to Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa, and Alexander Arefiev, the Russian Embassy Press Attache.
-
Abravitova says Ukraine is prepared for peace talks with Russia if they withdraw their troops
-
Arefiev says that there is no prospect for peace talks because the West is intent on prolonging the war
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marks the biggest military conflict since the end of World War II.
Abravitova says that Russia’s goal with this invasion is to destroy Ukrainian statehood.
Russia continues denying our legitimacy as a sovereign state.Liubov Abravitova, Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa
Arefiev says that the "special military operation" is still a work in progress with the goal of demilitarising and deNazifying Ukraine.
Since Nazism is still rampant in today’s Ukraine, this objective has not been completed yet.Alexander Arefiev, Russian Embassy Press – Attache
He adds that what is delaying these objectives is Western military support for Ukraine. He blames the West for dragging the war out for longer than it needs to be.
The West is just stoking the flames of war.Alexander Arefiev, Russian Embassy Press – Attache
Abravitova says that every war must come to an end sooner or later and that Ukraine is prepared to have peace talks with Russia, provided they first withdraw their troops.
You cannot sit and negotiate with a country that is still bombing and sending missiles on your land.Liubov Abravitova, Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa
Arefiev says there is no prospect for peace talks so long as Western countries keep on supplying Ukraine with weapons to drive Russians out of their country.
Scroll up to listen to the interviews.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'You can't negotiate while a country is bombing your land': Ukrainian ambassador
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120686366_stop-the-brothers-hit-two-male-hands-fighting-colored-in-russian-federation-and-ukraine-flags-isolat.html?vti=md0hiclzwht59awg0h-1-8
More from World
Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture
The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection.Read More
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake
Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in September 2022.Read More
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye
Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay about the next steps.Read More
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration
This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges.Read More
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi
The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister.Read More
Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’
It seems another one of the companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk is facing technical issues.Read More
Pensioners in Wuhan, China protest: 'Down with the reactionary government!'
Retirees are protesting state health insurance reforms demanding better social care from President Xi Jinping.Read More
United Nations calls for ceasefire in Ukraine
It's been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, starting a war that many believed would be over in days.Read More
EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready?
The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars in the European Union in twelve years' time.Read More