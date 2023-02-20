'You can't negotiate while a country is bombing your land': Ukrainian ambassador





Clement Manyathela speaks to Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa, and Alexander Arefiev, the Russian Embassy Press Attache.

Abravitova says Ukraine is prepared for peace talks with Russia if they withdraw their troops

Arefiev says that there is no prospect for peace talks because the West is intent on prolonging the war

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marks the biggest military conflict since the end of World War II.

Abravitova says that Russia’s goal with this invasion is to destroy Ukrainian statehood.

Russia continues denying our legitimacy as a sovereign state. Liubov Abravitova, Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa

Arefiev says that the "special military operation" is still a work in progress with the goal of demilitarising and deNazifying Ukraine.

Since Nazism is still rampant in today’s Ukraine, this objective has not been completed yet. Alexander Arefiev, Russian Embassy Press – Attache

He adds that what is delaying these objectives is Western military support for Ukraine. He blames the West for dragging the war out for longer than it needs to be.

The West is just stoking the flames of war. Alexander Arefiev, Russian Embassy Press – Attache

Abravitova says that every war must come to an end sooner or later and that Ukraine is prepared to have peace talks with Russia, provided they first withdraw their troops.

You cannot sit and negotiate with a country that is still bombing and sending missiles on your land. Liubov Abravitova, Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa

Arefiev says there is no prospect for peace talks so long as Western countries keep on supplying Ukraine with weapons to drive Russians out of their country.

