92-year-old 'Concerts in the Park' founder chats about what's upcoming





Clarence Ford chats with Concerts in the Park founder Charles Lindsay-Bowman about its innovative and groundbreaking inception 12 years ago.

Listen to the full interview below:

Lindsay-Bowman said that when he started Concerts in the Park 12 years ago, the only band and music he was familiar with was 'Just Ginger'.

He also said that since the outdoor concert's inception in 2010, Concerts in the Park has 'grown from an acorn into a huge community concert series'.

When I started it, I was 80. So, I’m now 92. So, that’s 12 years later. I think it’s terribly important that people out there understand that it’s never too late. Charles Lindsay-Bowman, Concerts in the Park - Founder

Lindsay-Bowman said that he used to organize everything but now... there's a whole professional team involved who offer their experience and time for mahala.

For the first seven years. I did everything. The permits. The arranging. The toilets. It’s a massive thing. The booking of the artists… Now we have a very professional committee. Charles Lindsay-Bowman, Concerts in the Park - Founder

He also went on to talk about what people say about starting such a huge project at 80...

People ask me constantly two questions actually. One is, why do I do it for 12 hours a day? The only person who’s ever come with an answer was my late wife and she said, ‘coz he’s an idiot’ and I think she was dead right actually. Charles Lindsay-Bowman, Concerts in the Park - Founder

The other thing people ask Lindsay-Bowman is what the concerts are about:

And the other question is, what is it about? The concept was from the beginning and still is about nation-building. It’s about bringing people from all colours, all races, and all religions together through the medium of a concert. Charles Lindsay-Bowman, Concerts in the Park - Founder

Of course, the concerts have always been free but recently it's not.

On this tariff change, Lindsay-Bowman said that part of the proceeds goes to maintaining concert equipment, hiring the park, and giving back to a charity that helps support children with learning difficulties from a young age.

It’s certainly not a money-making thing. It needs a massive capital intake to get it off the ground. You see they were free for years, and it’s only lately because it’s become so expensive that it’s almost impossible to get sponsors. Charles Lindsay-Bowman, Concerts in the Park - Founder

Lindsay-Bowman said that the next concert series will start in May at De Waal Park.

You can look forward to performances from Concert in the Park alums' like:

Zolani Mahola AKA ‘the one who sings’

PJ Powers

The Rudimentals

Mango Groove

GoodLuck

Lady Samira

And more!

Stay updated with the latest concert information and performances, and get your tickets at R99 on the 'Concerts in the Park's' website.

As Ford said, here's to Lindsay Bowman's 'rich legacy and a brand that’ll stand the test of time'.

This article first appeared on KFM : 92-year-old 'Concerts in the Park' founder chats about what's upcoming