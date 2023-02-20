Cape Town law enforcement busts scooter theft syndicate operating in the city
The tracking and tracing of a stolen delivery scooter, led Cape Town law enforcement officials to a syndicate operating in the city.
Officers responded to a request for assistance by a vehicle tracking company, which led them to a premises in Steenberg.
Upon arrival, officers were informed by the resident that he had "just bought the scooter from someone," but through further questioning, members accompanied the owner to the back of the property.
On the premises, a locked shed was discovered and once access had been gained, officers discovered an assortment of disassembled scooters and another 12 scooters, all of which had been previously reported as stolen.
The owner was arrested for being in possession of stolen property, after which he admitted that the vehicles were destined for export and resale in east Africa districts, including Malawi.
The stolen property and the suspect was handed over to Steenberg SAPS for further investigation.
Again, this displays excellent work by the Auxiliary volunteers, who repeatedly prove their metal and deliver time and time again. Should additional resources be required to investigate the syndicate and bring to justice all those involved, the City has an outstanding record with its own SSIU and will gladly make such investigative resources available to the Detectives of Steenberg SAPS if needed.JP Smith, Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.
