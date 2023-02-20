DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Dstv prices are set to increase by an average of 4.3% across DStv’s satellite pay-TV in South Africa, while DStv’s streaming-only packages will remain unchanged.
Premium subscribers will pay R40 more per month, an increase of 4.8%.
Compact Plus will increase by R30 per month (5.5%), Compact by R20 per month (4.7%), Family by R10 per month (3.2%), and Access by R9 (7.5%).
DStv EasyView and BoxOffice prices will not change this year.
Additional features such as DStv Catch Up and PVR will increase by R5 per month — a 4.5% increase.
MultiChoice said the price for its ADD Movies add-on decreased by 20% (R20 per month) during the year and will not be adjusted on 1 April.
“These nominal adjustments help DStv to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy the best value and unrivalled access to entertainment, anywhere, anytime, and at the most affordable price,” said the company.
Price adjustments are tabled below.
DStv Premium will be R879 per month
DStv Compact Plus will be R579 per month
DStv Compact R449 per month
DStv Family R319 per month
DStv Access R129 per month
DStv Eazy View R29 per month
