Facebook and Instagram users can soon pay for verified status
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent.
-
Instagram and Facebook users will soon be able to buy verification.
-
This subscription service will require users to provide their government ID.
Many popular users on social media platforms, such as celebrities or government officials, would get a blue tick or verification badge on their account to prove that this was really them.
After Elon Musk introduced a blue tick on Twitter that any user could get with a subscription, Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the same idea is being tested in Australia and New Zealand for Facebook and Instagram
Friedman says this subscription will cost around R360 per month, and will allow any user to get a verification badge regardless of whether or not they are famous or have a high following.
You can have the worst content and be a nobody and get a blue tick.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
This new service will require users to prove their identity with their government ID documents before getting verified, to try and prevent accounts from impersonating others.
Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post that this new service is about increasing security and authenticity on the platforms.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_128211194_tula-russia-17-06-2019-facebook-on-the-phone-display-.html?term=facebook%2Bangry&vti=o037kevjtxn36nemmh-1-32
More from Lifestyle
Roald Dahl's books are being rewritten to remove words like 'fat' and 'ugly'
His children’s books are getting a rewritten to remove language that could be seen as offensive.Read More
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.Read More
[LISTEN] Expert answers most frequently Googled skincare questions
Why is your skin dry/dehydrated? What should your skincare routine entail? Why are Niacinamide and Vitamin C good?Read More
Top tips to save water - can YOU add to these?
Follow these tips to help keep the city's dams and reservoirs fuller for longer.Read More
Pet matchmaker? Adopting your dream pet is a swipe away...
Could a right swipe on Hill's Pet Matchmaker App guarantee love everlasting? We think so!Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious 'doccie' on the state potholes in South Africa goes viral
Apparently, potholes can be found across South Africa, though they're supposedly extinct in the Western Cape.Read More
Need a job? This company is looking for a 'dagga tester' and pays R1.9 million
One of "the most intoxicating jobs in the world" lets you smoke and review weed all while earning a salary.Read More
The psychology of revenge
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, about whether revenge is rewarding.Read More
On track for Cape Town E-Prix: R350 tickets still available, but not for long!
Preparations for the long-awaited Cape Town E-Prix are on track for next Saturday 25 November when the event kicks off on the streets of the Green Point Precinct.Read More