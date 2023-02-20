[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle
Tshidi Madia interviews political analyst Sandile Swana.
With the ANC's elective conference long gone, and the announcement at the State of the Nation Address of the creation of a Ministry of Electricity, many have been waiting in eager anticipation of President Ramaphosa's announcement of a new cabinet.
For his part, the president has been deathly silent on the matter, which is reportedly frustrating the ANC top brass.
Source : GCIS
