[TAXI STRIKE] We won't tolerate violence on Wednesday - City of Cape Town





The City of Cape Town has warned taxi operators it will not tolerate thuggish behaviour, violence, and intimidation when the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) enforces a stay-away on Wednesday, 22 February.

Cape Town city bosses have pointed out that previous stay-away actions have been marked by violence, destruction of public property, attacks on other public transport services, and intimidation.

The City's mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, has refuted Santaco’s reasons for calling for a stay-away.

Quintas says those operating without a legal public transport operating licence are liable for a fine, and are at risk of having their vehicles impounded, whether they are operating illegally in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Tshwane, or any other town or city in the country.

First off, their claims that the City is ‘targeting’ minibus-taxi operators by issuing fines for transgressions and impounding illegal operators’ vehicles are dishonest. This is an attempt by some to establish a regime where they can operate with impunity. Rob Quintas, Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility.

Operators who are operating legally, and comply with the rules of the road, do not have to fear fines or impoundments, but those who are violating the law will be caught and fined. Rob Quintas, Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility.

RELATED: One person arrested after MyCiti bus set alight in Hout Bay

According to Quintas, the City's traffic by-law of 2021 makes provision for the impoundment of vehicles in terms of certain transgressions.

We will keep on doing what we have to do to ensure that commuters are transported in roadworthy vehicles, by operators who have legal operating licences – be the operator of a minibus taxi, a metered taxi, or any other public transport service provider. Rob Quintas, Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility.

The City will not be intimidated from acting against those who are driving around without driver’s licences and transporting commuters in vehicles that are unlicensed and not roadworthy. Rob Quintas, Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility.

Quintas adds that the City is committed to creating a fully integrated public transport system in Cape Town where commuters have a wide variety of public transport services to choose from, be it passenger rail, minibus-taxis, metered-taxis, the Golden Arrow Bus Service, or MyCiTi bus service.