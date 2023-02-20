[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government
Tshidi Madia interviews energy expert Hilton Trollip.
Over the weekend Eskom announced a stepping up in its loadshedding schedule with the country now sitting at stage six.
With no end in sight for our energy crisis, South Africans are growing increasingly frustrated at with lack of planning by the government.
Listen to the audio for more.
