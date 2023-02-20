PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb
Africa Melane interviews Maritza Van, Property Practitioner at Just Property.
With the constant changes to the economy, property owners are looking for ways to add extra income.
One of these ways include listing their properties on Airbnb.
According to IOL, Airbnb hosts collectively earned more than R100 million in nine months last year.
RELATED: Self-catering horror: 2 guests, 5 nights, 1 toilet roll and half a bar of soap
While more people are looking to turning their property or part of their property into an Airbnb, property experts say that homeowners who are enquiring about renting out their property on Airbnb will have to modify their insurance policies.
Van Rooyen shares more:
- If you're looking to make the switch and turn your property or a section of your property into an Airbnb, you would need to inform your insurance company so that they can change your household insurance into hospitality insurance.
- This insurance is a requirement for Airbnb.
- This insurance will need to cover possible risk damages, including theft.
- If you're setting up your Airbnb independently, i.e. not going through an agency, it's of utmost importance that you have insurance to cover costs, including damage, or if guests do not pay.
The first, and the most important thing is to make sure that you are protected, and that means insurance.Maritza Van, Property Practitioner – Just Property
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_76618317_wroclaw-poland-april-10th-2017-woman-is-installing-airbnb-application-on-lenovo-tablet-airbnb-is-an-.html
