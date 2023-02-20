'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series
Clarence Ford chats to, DeWet du Toit AKA, 'Tarzan van George' about chasing his dream of becoming Hollywood's next Tarzan which includes dressing up in Tarzan's iconic loincloth costume.
Listen to De Wet's story below:
So, who is DeWet du Toit or ‘Tarzan van George?’
- After producing videos for his YouTube channel with over 200k subscribers, George-born du Toit garnered 50 million views, making him an internet sensation.
-
His YouTube videos show him acting as Tarzan in some of them in the hope that Hollywood would notice him and make him the next Tarzan. Hence, the nickname, ‘Tarzan van George.’
-
In true method-acting form, du Toit has walked the world with his Tarzan loin cloth. Of course, local show business took note.
-
This has been du Toit's dream for 12 years and now he makes his local screen debut with a reality-style documentary series about his hopeful story called, 'Tarzan van George' on DSTV's kykNET - channel 144.
-
Catch the first episode of this five-part series on 26 February at 8 pm.
Watch the 'Tarzan van George' trailer below:
To recap du Toit's chat with Ford, **Ford asked the Tarzan enthusiast how his fascination with Tarzan began and he said...**
I think I was six years old when I first met the Tarzan comics and book but only years after, I was like in my early 20s way after high school when I actually got into this whole Tarzan thing and I saw online that Hollywood is making a new Tarzan movie... and I thought I'm this big Tarzan fan, I'm going to try, I'm going to go for it, grow my hair, get a loin cloth, do a photoshoot and see what happens.DeWet du Toit, 'Tarzan van George'
Ford mentioned that du Toit is 'a wonderful example of if you dream your dream long enough, you can make things happen'.
After a long road to get the rights to Tarzan, du Toit proudly says that...
I'm the real Tarzan of Africa.DeWet du Toit, 'Tarzan van George'
Of course, du Toit met with Hollywood showbiz people and... well, you'll have to watch the series to find out what the outcome is.
As du Toit said, this documentary-style series was a chance to show Hollywood producers that..
This guy is serious about following his dream all the way to Hollywood.DeWet du Toit, 'Tarzan van George'
Mzansi's Tarzan mentioned that he's still looking for a Jane, so if you're equally as fascinated by this Tarzan as du Toit is, it could be you!
Good luck on your journey through the wilderness, 'Tarzan van George' - dreams really are what we make of them!
This article first appeared on KFM : 'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series
More from Entertainment
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa!
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall!
An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall.Read More
Who will win big at the BAFTAs?
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to independent television and film critic, Thinus Ferreira, ahead of tonight’s awards ceremony.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend
Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City.Read More
Netflix unveils chilling trailer for missing Malaysian Airlines flight doccie
The three-part docuseries will attempted to provide answers to the many questions surrounding the flight's disappearance.Read More
TikTok: Would you pay to watch your favourite creator's content?
According to reports, TikTok may introduce a paywall that charges users around R18 to watch their favourite creator's content.Read More
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows
Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita.Read More
[WATCH] Jonathan Butler tell all - growing up poor, sexual abuse and drugs
Clarence Ford in conversation with South African music legend, Jonathan Butler.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith Cape Town actress and singer, Jawaahier Petersen this Sunday
Every Sunday from 10am to 11am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest for one hour.Read More
More from Local
CoCT warns taxi bosses it won't tolerate violence during Wednesday's strike
Santaco is expected to enforce a Western Cape stay-away on Wednesday, 22 February 2023.Read More
Cape Town law enforcement busts scooter theft syndicate operating in the city
Stolen scooters destined for export and resale in east Africa were recovered at a property in Steenberg.Read More
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb
Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.Read More
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government
Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert.Read More
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle
Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana.Read More
Correction! South Africa has potholes but NOT 25 million of them, says Sanral
Although Sanral does not dispute the country’s pothole crisis, it says there are nowhere near 25 million of them.Read More
[LISTEN] City granted order to evict those unlawfully occupying CBD pavements
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expects a final order to be granted in April 2023, following a court hearing.Read More