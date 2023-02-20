'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series





Clarence Ford chats to, DeWet du Toit AKA, 'Tarzan van George' about chasing his dream of becoming Hollywood's next Tarzan which includes dressing up in Tarzan's iconic loincloth costume.

Listen to De Wet's story below:

So, who is DeWet du Toit or ‘Tarzan van George?’

After producing videos for his YouTube channel with over 200k subscribers, George-born du Toit garnered 50 million views, making him an internet sensation.

His YouTube videos show him acting as Tarzan in some of them in the hope that Hollywood would notice him and make him the next Tarzan. Hence, the nickname, ‘Tarzan van George.’

In true method-acting form, du Toit has walked the world with his Tarzan loin cloth. Of course, local show business took note.

This has been du Toit's dream for 12 years and now he makes his local screen debut with a reality-style documentary series about his hopeful story called, 'Tarzan van George' on DSTV's kykNET - channel 144.

Catch the first episode of this five-part series on 26 February at 8 pm.

Watch the 'Tarzan van George' trailer below:

To recap du Toit's chat with Ford, **Ford asked the Tarzan enthusiast how his fascination with Tarzan began and he said...**

I think I was six years old when I first met the Tarzan comics and book but only years after, I was like in my early 20s way after high school when I actually got into this whole Tarzan thing and I saw online that Hollywood is making a new Tarzan movie... and I thought I'm this big Tarzan fan, I'm going to try, I'm going to go for it, grow my hair, get a loin cloth, do a photoshoot and see what happens. DeWet du Toit, 'Tarzan van George'

Ford mentioned that du Toit is 'a wonderful example of if you dream your dream long enough, you can make things happen'.

After a long road to get the rights to Tarzan, du Toit proudly says that...

I'm the real Tarzan of Africa. DeWet du Toit, 'Tarzan van George'

Of course, du Toit met with Hollywood showbiz people and... well, you'll have to watch the series to find out what the outcome is.

As du Toit said, this documentary-style series was a chance to show Hollywood producers that..

This guy is serious about following his dream all the way to Hollywood. DeWet du Toit, 'Tarzan van George'

Mzansi's Tarzan mentioned that he's still looking for a Jane, so if you're equally as fascinated by this Tarzan as du Toit is, it could be you!

Good luck on your journey through the wilderness, 'Tarzan van George' - dreams really are what we make of them!

