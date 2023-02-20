Roald Dahl's books are being rewritten to remove words like 'fat' and 'ugly'
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent.
-
‘Sensitivity readers’ have rewritten portions of Roald Dahl’s original work.
-
The new editions of these books have removed all mentions of the word’s ‘fat’ and ‘ugly.’
The publisher Puffin has hired people, referred to as sensitivity readers, to comb through the works of Roald Dahl to change language that has been deemed offensive or not inclusive.
This is definitely going to have some cheering and many people hot under the collar.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Friedman says these readers have rewritten chunks of the authors original work to change or remove certain phrases.
Every reference to the words ‘fat’ or ‘ugly’ have been removed, with August Gloop from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory now being referred to as ‘enourmous’.
Portions of the poetry in James and the Giant Peach that refer to Aunt Sponge and Aunt Spiker as “terrifically fat” and “thin as a wire” respectively have been removed and replaced with lines referring to the women as “nasty old brutes” instead.
I think the future of where that is going scares me.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
In addition to this the Oompa Loompa’s which were referred to as small men, are now referred to as small people, and the Cloud-Men from James and the Giant Peach are now Cloud-People.
These changes were reportedly made by Puffin and the Roald Dahl story company in conjunction with Inclusive Minds, which is described as a collective for people “passionate about inclusion” in children’s literature.
Listen to the audio above for more. Topic starts at 09:20.
