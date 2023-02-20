'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CoCT warns taxi bosses it won't tolerate violence during Wednesday's strike Santaco is expected to enforce a Western Cape stay-away on Wednesday, 22 February 2023. 20 February 2023 8:20 PM
Cape Town law enforcement busts scooter theft syndicate operating in the city Stolen scooters destined for export and resale in east Africa were recovered at a property in Steenberg. 20 February 2023 1:06 PM
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens. 20 February 2023 1:05 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana. 20 February 2023 11:34 AM
[LISTEN] City granted order to evict those unlawfully occupying CBD pavements Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expects a final order to be granted in April 2023, following a court hearing. 20 February 2023 10:39 AM
View all Politics
[REVIEW] Audio junkies will LOVE these Shure noise-canceling headphones Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 20 February 2023 9:16 PM
Starlink expands its global roaming service, but still no connectivity in SA Bruce Whitefield interviews Jan Vermuelen, editor at MyBraodBand.co.za. 20 February 2023 9:05 PM
Mining sector has to adapt to survive, as Eskom ramps up loadshedding to Stage 6 Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Amplats. 20 February 2023 8:47 PM
View all Business
Roald Dahl's books are being rewritten to remove words like 'fat' and 'ugly' His children’s books are getting a rewritten to remove language that could be seen as offensive. 20 February 2023 1:04 PM
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April. 20 February 2023 12:36 PM
Facebook and Instagram users can soon pay for verified status Facebook and Instagram may soon follow on from Elon Musk’s Twitter trend by having users pay for a verification tick. 20 February 2023 12:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions. 20 February 2023 8:36 PM
On track for Cape Town E-Prix: R350 tickets still available, but not for long! Preparations for the long-awaited Cape Town E-Prix are on track for next Saturday 25 November when the event kicks off on the stre... 18 February 2023 5:34 PM
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
View all Sport
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall! An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall. 20 February 2023 5:47 AM
Who will win big at the BAFTAs? Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to independent television and film critic, Thinus Ferreira, ahead of tonight’s awards ceremony. 19 February 2023 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
'You can't negotiate while a country is bombing your land': Ukrainian ambassador Friday marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and started the largest war in Europe since 1945. 20 February 2023 11:25 AM
Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection. 20 February 2023 8:39 AM
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gif... 18 February 2023 1:07 PM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler

20 February 2023 8:36 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet & Michael Pedro
Tags:
Eric Tinkler
Cape Town City
#MSW

Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions.

Cape Town City coach, Erik Tinkler says the three points earned against Swallows over the weekend was invaluable for his team and for him as a coach.

Cape Town City won 2-0, thanks to goals from Taahir Goedeman and Taariq Fielies, and in the process ending their 3-match losing streak in all competitions.

The win takes the Cityzens up to 8th on the DStv Premiership table, just 5 points behind 3rd place Orlando Pirates.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Tinkler says the pressure on him was beginning to mount ahead of the match against the Dube Birds.

Cape Town City coach, Eric Tinkler and Robert Marawa.
Cape Town City coach, Eric Tinkler and Robert Marawa.

We had 3 losses in a row which is not what you want as a coach and as a team so there was a lot of pressure going into that game against Swallows. We needed the 3 points to take pressure off.

Eric Tinkler, Cape Town City coach.

The reality is that if you lose 3 or 4 games in a row South Africa there will always be talk of you losing your job as a coach, but you have to take the good with the bad and continue to believe in the plan and in yourself as a person.

Eric Tinkler, Cape Town City coach.
df863a1a-88d0-48b3-8e23-fac8d68c23aajpg

I am lucky to have a boss that is not the type of person who looks to fire people quickly and who knows what football is about, and how things work.

Eric Tinkler, Cape Town City coach.
Robert Marawa interviewing Eric Tinkler, coach of Cape Town City. Picture: Rafiq Wagiet.
Robert Marawa interviewing Eric Tinkler, coach of Cape Town City. Picture: Rafiq Wagiet.

With Kaizer Chiefs coach, Arthur Zwane under pressure due to his team’s poor run of form, which includes the recent defeat to Golden Arrows, Tinkler was also asked if he would like the Chiefs job having been linked with the role before Gavin Hunt was appointed.

Never close doors and never say never, that's my belief. You never know what might happen in the future. But right now, I'm happy and planning to stay here for the next 10 years. We do see ourselves as a big club and as a big club we need to be in the top 4 every season, that’s my focus at the moment.

Eric Tinkler, Cape Town City coach.

This article first appeared on 947 : 'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler




20 February 2023 8:36 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet & Michael Pedro
Tags:
Eric Tinkler
Cape Town City
#MSW

More from Sport

Copyright: reimi92 / 123rf

On track for Cape Town E-Prix: R350 tickets still available, but not for long!

18 February 2023 5:34 PM

Preparations for the long-awaited Cape Town E-Prix are on track for next Saturday 25 November when the event kicks off on the streets of the Green Point Precinct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christian Atsu. Picture: Twitter/@ChristianAtsu20

Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake

18 February 2023 2:02 PM

Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in September 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career

17 February 2023 6:39 PM

The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Leverkusen, Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site

17 February 2023 4:16 PM

John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith

17 February 2023 6:08 AM

South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: @SAFA_net/Twitter

Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake

16 February 2023 6:14 PM

At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash

16 February 2023 6:10 PM

The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park in a must-win match for both sides.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby is bad for your health. © stefanholm/123rf.com

Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season

16 February 2023 7:24 AM

New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ernst Middendorp aiming for survival with Swallows

15 February 2023 5:40 PM

The Dube Birds are currently in 14th place, level on points with Maritzburg United who occupy the playoff spot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester City players celebrate a goal in their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on 19 January 2023. Picture: @ManCity/Twitter

John Barnes tips Man City to beat Arsenal in crunch Premier League match

15 February 2023 5:31 PM

The sides lock horns in the league with City trailing the log leaders by 3 points and having played one game more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CoCT warns taxi bosses it won't tolerate violence during Wednesday's strike

Local

DStv to spike prices as of 1 April

Local Business Lifestyle

'Our operations yield results’ – SAPS reports major arrests in 2022 shootings

Local

EWN Highlights

'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler

20 February 2023 10:36 PM

Workers expect decisive budget from Enoch Godongwana, says Cosatu

20 February 2023 3:00 PM

Homelessess can be solved if all spheres of govt work together, says NGO

20 February 2023 2:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA