Mining sector has to adapt to survive, as Eskom ramps up loadshedding to Stage 6
Eskom on Monday announced that loadshedding would be at stage 6 indefinitely.
Stage 6 means up to four-and-a-half hours without power.
For high-energy users like Amplats, this is about 100MW in power being cut.
As Eskom ramped up loadshedding to Stage 6 on Monday, it only signals bad news for the mining industry.
Stage 6 means South Africans are without power for up to four-and-a-half hours at a time, and for high-energy users such as Amplats, this is about 100MW of power being cut.
Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Amplats says the likely scenario is that an average of 200MW in power cuts per week would be applied for the first six months of this year.
Eskom cranking up loadshedding is likely to jeopardize Amplats Platinum Group Metals (PGM) output guidance by at least 5%.
Amplats cut its refined PGM production guidance for this year, from 4.2 to 3.8 million oz, also reducing guidance for next year to 3.6 from four million oz.
In the last three years, as a business, one of our strategic pillars is to go beyond resilience and thrive through change. And in the process, the systems we’ve put in place we have been able to a number of the headwinds that we saw in 2022.Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Amplats
As we have been doing in our decarbonisation journey that also now supports us really well to now also bring renewable power into our business in the very new term.Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Amplats
Is it challenging? Yes. Do we have to continuously adapt and adapt our operations? Absolutely.Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Amplats
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/gold_mine.html?sti=nxnnkbe3dj772adif8|&mediapopup=28606027
