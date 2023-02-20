Starlink expands its global roaming service, but still no connectivity in SA
-
Starlink is offering a “global roaming service” to customers in countries where its satellite broadband connectivity has received regulatory approval.
-
The company says the roaming would work “from almost anywhere on land in the world”.
-
Icasa has not yet granted Starlink regulatory approval to run its service.
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) doesn’t appear to be any closer to granting Starlink approval to run its service in the country.
In countries where its service is still unavailable, Starlink has started offering a “global roaming service” to customers in those countries where its satellite broadband connectivity has already received regulatory approval.
The service makes use of inter-satellite links, which relay connectivity to and from locations without ground stations.
Starlink’s parent company is Space X, which is owned by South Africa-born billionaire Elon Musk.
According to an article on mybroadband.co.za, the Starlink Global Roaming Service comes with a monthly price tag of $200 (R3,611, excl. VAT), regardless of country, while customers also have to pay $599 (R10,815) for the equipment.
Many countries, including several in Africa don’t have the Starlink service, however it’s on a schedule of countries which are expected to go live within the next 18-24 months.
Editor at MyBroadband, Jan Vermuelen says at the moment, there’s no indication as to when South Africa will get this service.
For South Africa, if you go to the Starlink map, and hover your mouse over South Africa, it says ‘service date unknown at this time’.”Jan Vermuelen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Lesotho also, same problem, but Eswatini , it says they’re going to get it in 2023. Other African countries have already received it, and it doesn’t look like South Africa is even on the cards to receive this service yet, unfortunately.Jan Vermuelen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Starlink has to obtain an operating license in South Africa, then it has to get spectrum licences, and to get those, there are new rules put in place that internet service providers in South Africa need to be 30% black owned. Starlink, as best we can tell by looking at the shareholders, isn’t.Jan Vermuelen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Listen to teh audio for more.
More from Business
[REVIEW] Audio junkies will LOVE these Shure noise-canceling headphones
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Mining sector has to adapt to survive, as Eskom ramps up loadshedding to Stage 6
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Amplats.Read More
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb
Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.Read More
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.Read More
What does Brand SA actually do? The CEO explains
Lester Kiewet spoke with Sithembile Ntombela, Acting CEO of Brand SA.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government
Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert.Read More
Construction mafia: A disease that will keep ending lives – Master Builders SA
How do you expect contractors to sort out an issue with people that want to kill them, asks Roy Mnisi of Master Builders SA.Read More
Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture
The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection.Read More