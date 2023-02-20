[REVIEW] Audio junkies will LOVE these Shure noise-canceling headphones





The Shure Aonic 40 wireless noise cancelling headphones delivers studio quality audio.

The manufacturer describes them as a combination of comfort, audio performance and durability.

In South Africa, it retails for about R4 500.

Shure Aonic 40 noise canceling headphones. Picture: Supplied.

These are the type of headphones you need when your sitting in a crowded plane on a long-haul flight, and you want to drown out the noise of the baby crying in the seat behind you.

Or if you’ve got several hours to kill while awaiting your connecting flight at an airport.

In fact, it doesn’t matter where you find yourself. If you’re need to immerse yourself in audio, or just to get away from the noise pollution around you, then these are exactly what you’re looking for.

It’s impressive. It’s got 20 hours of battery-life. It’s got USB-C charging. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

The offices we rent at Stuff Studios, has a very handy office next door which has their generator outside our window, and I can say that these noise cancelling headphones can drown out the generator very effectively. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

