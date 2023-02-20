[REVIEW] Audio junkies will LOVE these Shure noise-canceling headphones

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CoCT warns taxi bosses it won't tolerate violence during Wednesday's strike Santaco is expected to enforce a Western Cape stay-away on Wednesday, 22 February 2023. 20 February 2023 8:20 PM
Cape Town law enforcement busts scooter theft syndicate operating in the city Stolen scooters destined for export and resale in east Africa were recovered at a property in Steenberg. 20 February 2023 1:06 PM
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens. 20 February 2023 1:05 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana. 20 February 2023 11:34 AM
[LISTEN] City granted order to evict those unlawfully occupying CBD pavements Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expects a final order to be granted in April 2023, following a court hearing. 20 February 2023 10:39 AM
View all Politics
[REVIEW] Audio junkies will LOVE these Shure noise-canceling headphones Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 20 February 2023 9:16 PM
Starlink expands its global roaming service, but still no connectivity in SA Bruce Whitefield interviews Jan Vermuelen, editor at MyBraodBand.co.za. 20 February 2023 9:05 PM
Mining sector has to adapt to survive, as Eskom ramps up loadshedding to Stage 6 Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Amplats. 20 February 2023 8:47 PM
View all Business
Roald Dahl's books are being rewritten to remove words like 'fat' and 'ugly' His children’s books are getting a rewritten to remove language that could be seen as offensive. 20 February 2023 1:04 PM
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April. 20 February 2023 12:36 PM
Facebook and Instagram users can soon pay for verified status Facebook and Instagram may soon follow on from Elon Musk’s Twitter trend by having users pay for a verification tick. 20 February 2023 12:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions. 20 February 2023 8:36 PM
On track for Cape Town E-Prix: R350 tickets still available, but not for long! Preparations for the long-awaited Cape Town E-Prix are on track for next Saturday 25 November when the event kicks off on the stre... 18 February 2023 5:34 PM
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
View all Sport
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall! An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall. 20 February 2023 5:47 AM
Who will win big at the BAFTAs? Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to independent television and film critic, Thinus Ferreira, ahead of tonight’s awards ceremony. 19 February 2023 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
'You can't negotiate while a country is bombing your land': Ukrainian ambassador Friday marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and started the largest war in Europe since 1945. 20 February 2023 11:25 AM
Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection. 20 February 2023 8:39 AM
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gif... 18 February 2023 1:07 PM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

[REVIEW] Audio junkies will LOVE these Shure noise-canceling headphones

20 February 2023 9:16 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Toby Shapshak
Stuff Studios
Shure Aonic 40

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

  • The Shure Aonic 40 wireless noise cancelling headphones delivers studio quality audio.

  • The manufacturer describes them as a combination of comfort, audio performance and durability.

  • In South Africa, it retails for about R4 500.

Shure Aonic 40 noise canceling headphones. Picture: Supplied.
Shure Aonic 40 noise canceling headphones. Picture: Supplied.

These are the type of headphones you need when your sitting in a crowded plane on a long-haul flight, and you want to drown out the noise of the baby crying in the seat behind you.

Or if you’ve got several hours to kill while awaiting your connecting flight at an airport.

In fact, it doesn’t matter where you find yourself. If you’re need to immerse yourself in audio, or just to get away from the noise pollution around you, then these are exactly what you’re looking for.

The Shure Aonic 40 wireless noise cancelling headphones delivers studio quality audio, which the manufacturer describes as a combination of comfort, audio performance and durability.

In South Africa, it retails for about R4 500.

It’s impressive. It’s got 20 hours of battery-life. It’s got USB-C charging.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

The offices we rent at Stuff Studios, has a very handy office next door which has their generator outside our window, and I can say that these noise cancelling headphones can drown out the generator very effectively.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

Listen to the audio for more.




20 February 2023 9:16 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Toby Shapshak
Stuff Studios
Shure Aonic 40

More from Business

Starlink connectivity. Picture: 123RF

Starlink expands its global roaming service, but still no connectivity in SA

20 February 2023 9:05 PM

Bruce Whitefield interviews Jan Vermuelen, editor at MyBraodBand.co.za.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © tomas1111 /123rf.com

Mining sector has to adapt to survive, as Eskom ramps up loadshedding to Stage 6

20 February 2023 8:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Amplats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© baloon111/123rf.com

PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb

20 February 2023 12:38 PM

Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

DStv to spike prices as of 1 April

20 February 2023 12:36 PM

Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: © gischtlibu/123rf.com

What does Brand SA actually do? The CEO explains

20 February 2023 12:29 PM

Lester Kiewet spoke with Sithembile Ntombela, Acting CEO of Brand SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A resident fishes while Vaal Dam levels reach dangerously high levels on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation

20 February 2023 11:47 AM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The DA marched in protest of high loadshedding levels. Picture: @helenzille/twitter

[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government

20 February 2023 11:40 AM

Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

Construction mafia: A disease that will keep ending lives – Master Builders SA

20 February 2023 9:58 AM

How do you expect contractors to sort out an issue with people that want to kill them, asks Roy Mnisi of Master Builders SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied.

Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture

20 February 2023 8:39 AM

The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 until further notice

20 February 2023 4:22 AM

The utility has been battling to keep up with the high number of system failures that have tripped a further eight units on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CoCT warns taxi bosses it won't tolerate violence during Wednesday's strike

Local

DStv to spike prices as of 1 April

Local Business Lifestyle

'Our operations yield results’ – SAPS reports major arrests in 2022 shootings

Local

EWN Highlights

'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler

20 February 2023 10:36 PM

Workers expect decisive budget from Enoch Godongwana, says Cosatu

20 February 2023 3:00 PM

Homelessess can be solved if all spheres of govt work together, says NGO

20 February 2023 2:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA