[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets'

The High Court has granted the City of Cape Town’s application for eviction notices to be served at various unlawful occupations in the CBD.

These areas include Buitengracht Street, FW de Klerk Boulevard, Foregate Square, the taxi rank and Foreshore, Helen Suzman Boulevard, Strand Street, Foreshore/N1, Virginia Avenue, and Mill Street Bridge.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expects a final order to be granted in April 2023, following a court hearing.

According to the City of Cape Town, for a while, City Social Development officials have made repeated offers of social assistance to those unlawfully occupying public spaces in the city, including providing alternative shelters.

Additionally, these facilities offer programmes to help people off the streets and reintegrate into society or reunite with family.

Ndifuna Ukwazi, an activist organisation and law centre advocating for access to well-located land and affordable housing, released a statement stating that they "foresee this process to catalyse the cyclic nature of sending people from the street to shelters and back again, pushed from neighbourhood to neighbourhood until they are out of sight or imprisoned."

Louw says that they're grateful that the City is conducting the evictions through a legal process, as the Prevention of Illegal Evictions (PIE) act contains "safeguards" that the court would need to take into consideration.

These safeguards include the personal circumstances of the individual that is being evicted as well as the provision of alternative accommodation.

In the past, the accommodation hasn't necessarily been adequate, Louw adds.

These alternative shelters have been turned down by some individuals.

The reason for this, according to Louw, is due to a lack of trust between the individuals facing eviction and the City.

There needs to be a sustained process of engagement between the City and the people living on the street, argues Louw.

What's very important is for a relationship of trust to be established. Danielle Louw, Attorney – Ndifuna Ukwazi

What one requires is patience, what one requires is a true commitment to the relationship, a true commitment to the person that one is dealing with, it is not a tick-box exercise, it is a genuine process of engagement with the individuals concerned. Danielle Louw, Attorney – Ndifuna Ukwazi

