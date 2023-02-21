Is she Madeleine McCann? Polish woman may be missing toddler from 15 years ago





If you're not familiar with this story, British-born, Madeleine McCann (3) made headlines about 16 years ago when she disappeared on holiday with her mom and dad (Kate and Gerry McCann) in Portugal on 3 May 2007.

The investigation into her disappearance took years with multiple speculations surfacing too.

The case had no new leads up until 15 February when a woman named, Julia Wendel (21) claimed to be Madeleine McCann.

Wendel stated her case on Instagram with a page called, @iammadeleinemccan which garnered over 800k followers so far.

The page's Instagram bio read...

Help me, I need to talk with Kate and Gerry McCann I think I can be Madeleine. I need DNA test. Police investigators from UK and Poland try to ignore me. I will tell my story in posts here. Help me. Julia Wendel, Polish woman who might be Madeleine McCann

Wendel went live and stated reasons why she believes that she's Madeleine McCann.

Wendel’s proof includes comparing images of herself and McCann as toddlers highlighting several points of similarity such as having the same nose, smile, teeth, spots on her body, and a distinct eye feature that Madeleine is known to have.

McCann would currently be 19 years old, but Wendel (21) believes her parents lied about her age.

Wendel said that her suspicions began after discovering discrepancies in her parents' stories about her childhood so she started researching the missing case.

She also claims that she did not see pictures of her mother during pregnancy and 'connected the dots'.

Wendel said that her memories are ‘blurry’ and that it’s ‘stressful’ trying to get people to believe her.

The memories are very blurry, and when I talked about them with my parents, things didn’t match up. They always tried to change the subject. My teacher at school said that I didn’t always attend school, but my parents insist that I did. After all that confusion, I started doing my own research, I discovered what happened to Madeleine McCann and I connected the dots. It’s so stressful trying to get people to believe me. Julia Wendel, Polish woman who might be Madeleine McCann

Wendel continued to post her 'evidence' that she’s Madeleine McCann.

She also mentioned that she was abused by a German man who was a key suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance.

Wendel's efforts to prove her belief that she's Madeleine McCann went viral online and caught the attention of McCann's parents, Kate and Gerry who have since agreed to do a DNA test.

Thank you for support! Kate and Gerry McCann agreed for DNA test! Julia Wendel, Polish woman who might be Madeleine McCann

And that's the latest on this story.

Here's to some answers being uncovered.

This article first appeared on KFM : Is she Madeleine McCann? Polish woman may be missing toddler from 15 years ago