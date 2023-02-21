



John Perlman speaks with Charles De Wet, a VAT specialist at ENS Africa.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s upcoming budget speech is likely to contain an announcement on how tax incentives for solar panels will be implemented.

As a solution to the country’s embattled energy grid, the government is incentivising households and businesses to install rooftop solar panels by offering tax rebates.

This plan was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his recent State of the Nation Address and will see South Africa join the ranks of the US, the UK, and Germany, which have similar tax regimes.

However, how the government plans to carry out the initiative is an important consideration amid the country’s growing energy crisis.

Image: MinkS onPixabay

While South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter said he is reviewing additional provisions that can be made, some experts say the quickest way to provide relief is to remove import duties on the product, making panels more affordable for the homeowner.

De Wet argues that the best incentive would be to simply forgo VAT on panels.

To install systems and wait for a refund from SARS or from the government notoriously takes a long time. Charles De Wet, VAT subject matter specialist - ENS Africa

It is possible to do it by way of regulations. The minister and the [SARS] commissioner in this instance does have the authority to administer regulations. Charles De Wet, VAT subject matter specialist - ENS Africa

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : Scrap VAT on rooftop solar to boost demand - tax expert