'Embracing community helps us live longer, and be healthier' — Roze Phillips

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
What can we anticipate from the finance minister's budget speech? Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will be delivering his budget speech on Wednesday. 21 February 2023 3:37 PM
'What we're offering is safety and comfort' - AUSi founder Lee-Ann van Rooi AUSi Shuttle and Chaperone Services, is a transportation company that creates opportunities for women drivers to get behind the wh... 21 February 2023 2:16 PM
All eyes on Cape Town this weekend for its first E-Prix This weekend Cape Town will host its first-ever Formula E Grand Prix. 21 February 2023 12:59 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Tshwane left without a mayor after Williams' resignation Mandy Wiener and team bring fresh, hard-hitting journalism into all news making headlines. 21 February 2023 3:25 PM
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different a... 21 February 2023 8:48 AM
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets' The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District. 21 February 2023 8:19 AM
View all Politics
Is wind power a way for cargo ships to sail towards a greener future? Culture & climate lecturer debunks some of the myths about implementing wind power as a reliable energy source. 21 February 2023 9:07 AM
Scrap VAT on rooftop solar to boost demand - tax expert Experts are concerned about how the government will introduce solar panel tax breaks, amid the country's struggle for energy. 21 February 2023 7:54 AM
Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June' Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice. 21 February 2023 7:29 AM
View all Business
TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world South African sweet treat, koeksister, featured on the list of 50 most popular deep-fried desserts in the world. 21 February 2023 1:19 PM
Please keep our beautiful Cape Town clean - Central City Improvement District The City of Cape Town is calling on residents to join its spring clean initiative to curb littering and illegal dumping. 21 February 2023 11:26 AM
Going to the V&A Waterfront this week? Here are road closures to take note of These roads will be closed from Thursday, 23 February at 10:30pm. 21 February 2023 11:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions. 20 February 2023 8:36 PM
On track for Cape Town E-Prix: R350 tickets still available, but not for long! Preparations for the long-awaited Cape Town E-Prix are on track for next Saturday 25 November when the event kicks off on the stre... 18 February 2023 5:34 PM
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
View all Sport
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens. 20 February 2023 1:05 PM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet's back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall! An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall. 20 February 2023 5:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address. 21 February 2023 1:10 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv US President Joe Biden has promised to release another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine. 21 February 2023 8:47 AM
View all World
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana's rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
'Embracing community helps us live longer, and be healthier' — Roze Phillips

21 February 2023 6:07 AM
by Keely Goodall
Happiness
Dr Roze Phillips
longevity
Clarence Ford

If you want to live a longer, healthier, and happier life, the key could be in the people you spend your life with.

Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Roze Phillips, an African futurist and CEO at Abundance at Work.

  • Having strong bonds with people can lead to a happier, healthier, and longer life

  • This came from a Harvard study conducted over nearly eight decades

© stockbroker/123rf.com
© stockbroker/123rf.com

A Harvard study looked into the lives of the same individuals over almost 80 years to try and find the secret to a happy and healthy life.

According to Phillips, what this study found was that while genetics obviously help, the joy that comes from strong and enduring relationships helps people live longer.

Now don’t get me wrong, no strong relationship is going to save your heart and your body from slap chips and cigarettes… but embracing community and having strong social bonds certainly helps us live longer, and be happier, and healthier.

Dr Roze Phillips, CEO - Abundance at Work

This study initially consisted of only Harvard students, who were all men and middle-class, but later added Boston inner-city residents who were from poorer communities.

Phillips says that what the study found was that in all communities, in good times and bad, close relationships were better predictors of long and happy lives than social class, IQ, or even genes.

In strong supportive communities, people share the joy, and they share the burdens. It does not matter if you are in the Cape Flats or in Houghton.

Dr Roze Phillips, CEO - Abundance at Work

The study also found that women who were felt secure in their relationship had better memory and were less depressed.

Listen to the audio above for more.




More from Lifestyle

Koeksisters. © tankist276/123rf.com

TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world

21 February 2023 1:19 PM

South African sweet treat, koeksister, featured on the list of 50 most popular deep-fried desserts in the world.

Read More arrow_forward

© druid007/123rf.com

Please keep our beautiful Cape Town clean - Central City Improvement District

21 February 2023 11:26 AM

The City of Cape Town is calling on residents to join its spring clean initiative to curb littering and illegal dumping.

Read More arrow_forward

The V&A Waterfront marina in Cape Town. Picture: www.123rf.com

Going to the V&A Waterfront this week? Here are road closures to take note of

21 February 2023 11:15 AM

These roads will be closed from Thursday, 23 February at 10:30pm.

Read More arrow_forward

brunonetto/123rf

10 Cape Town bakeries bread lovers 'knead' to know

21 February 2023 10:03 AM

It's Real Bread Week from February 18-26 and that means highlighting some top bakeries around Cape Town is a must!

Read More arrow_forward

Various social media platforms. Picture: Pixabay.com

Meta verified: will this service allow content creators to pay to be popular?

21 February 2023 9:26 AM

Meta is rolling out a paid verification service, which will allow users to pay for a blue check to prove their authenticity.

Read More arrow_forward

andreypopov/123rf

Legal implications of unmarried couples who live together

21 February 2023 6:47 AM

Taking your romantic relationship to a new level? Have you considered the legal implications of a "vat en sit"?

Read More arrow_forward

brunonetto/123rf

It's Real Bread Week! Here are no-knead recipes that needs 5 ingredients or less

21 February 2023 6:43 AM

From banana bread to garlic naan and bread made with ice cream - these recipes need five ingredients or less to come to life.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Roald Dahl books. Picture: Roald Dahl/Facebook

Roald Dahl's books are being rewritten to remove words like 'fat' and 'ugly'

20 February 2023 1:04 PM

His children’s books are getting a rewritten to remove language that could be seen as offensive.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

DStv to spike prices as of 1 April

20 February 2023 12:36 PM

Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.

Read More arrow_forward

Facebook. © burdun/123rf

Facebook and Instagram users can soon pay for verified status

20 February 2023 12:23 PM

Facebook and Instagram may soon follow on from Elon Musk’s Twitter trend by having users pay for a verification tick.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[TAXI STRIKE] We won't tolerate violence on Wednesday - City of Cape Town

Local

Is she Madeleine McCann? Polish woman may be missing toddler from 15 years ago

International

Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

117th Soweto Derby: who will start in goal for Kaizer Chiefs?
21 February 2023 5:22 PM

21 February 2023 5:22 PM

Armed Forces Day: Ramaphosa lauds SANDF for its contribution
21 February 2023 5:01 PM

21 February 2023 5:15 PM

Armed Forces Day: Ramaphosa lauds SANDF for its contribution

21 February 2023 5:01 PM

