High Court grants Cape Town the right to remove people living on pavements





John Maytham speaks to Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town.

There will be a court case in April which may see a final eviction order granted

Hill-Lewis says he believes they have a strong case

Martin Lodewyk, an ex-prisoner living on the streets.. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

According to Hill-Lewis, there will be a court hearing in April where the matter will be heard, and a final eviction order may be granted.

We hope that it is granted because we have tried very hard to meet every precondition of care, of alternative accommodation, and we are confident that we really have done so. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

He adds that all people affected, of course, have a right to be represented in court, and part of what they have been doing is providing those affected with contact details for legal aid.

Hill-Lewis says that they are doing a double application to ensure that those who are evicted would not be able to occupy any publicly owned space in the city.

It would make the eviction laughable if you could just move over the road and occupy the new site. So it will hopefully be accompanied by that interdict as well. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

While he says this is an incredibly complex issue, people cannot indefinitely occupy space meant for community benefit, and it can be dangerous to do so.

If there is one out-of-control truck on Helen Suzman Boulevard, there could be families wiped out there. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

Hill-Lewis says he believes they have a very strong case for this application, and the offer of alternative accommodation remains open.

Listen to the audio above for more.