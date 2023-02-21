WC govt to meet taxi operators in bid to avert strike on Wednesday
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's newly elected Mobility MEC, Ricardo Mckenzie, has called an urgent meeting with the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) to try and prevent a mass stay-away on Wednesday.
Santaco is asking its drivers to park their minibuses on Wednesday in protest against what it calls the unfair and continued impounding of minibus taxis for traffic violations, while drivers wait for operating permits.
Premier Alan Winde appealed to taxi bosses to engage with government as blocking the economy right now was a bad idea.
"We're in economic recovery stage post a pandemic. We've also got a side swipe by load shedding hitting us really, really hard as an economy. We've had a great season, seen the economy coming back slowly but surely. We've got a whole lot of other pressures on us and we don't want to have unnecessary strikes, so I trust that this will be a good meeting."
READ: Cosatu urges players involved in WC taxi strike to find resolution
City law enforcement officials will be deployed to hotspot areas on Wednesday morning, along with members of the police.
"We have from very, very early resources in all the areas where violence frequently happens, where it has happened in the past, with SAPS as the lead agency," said City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.
"Our enforcement resources will try to cover all the areas where we have problems. We will be using our cameras, other aerial detection tools like drones."
ALLEGED SCHOLAR TRANSPORT EXTORTION
Meanwhile, the province's education department accused taxi association, Codeta, of preventing thousands of pupils from attending class in Khayelitsha and surrounds.
It said that taxi operators were trying to muscle in on scholar transport contracts.
READ: Cape Town minibus operators are said to be harassing scholar transport operators
Education MEC David Maynier refuses to meet with any taxi association until the block on school transport is stopped.
He said that they would not tolerate the alleged extortion.
"We have taken decisive action against those who are preventing our children from attending school by laying a criminal complaint of common assault, intimidation and extortion with the South African Police Service against the minibus taxi associations currently preventing our children from getting to school."
This article first appeared on EWN : WC govt to meet taxi operators in bid to avert strike on Wednesday
