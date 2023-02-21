Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

US President Joe Biden travelled to Kyiv on Monday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to show his continued support for the war-torn country.

It has been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Biden promised to release another $500 million in military aid in the coming days.

His 10-hour train ride to Kyiv was top secret, without any cellphones or GPS devices allowed onboard.

Gilchrist describes the trip as "high-risk", as there was an absence of American military presence.

Russia was allegedly informed of this visit, Gilchrist adds.

US President Joe Biden. © palinchak/123rf.com

Joe Biden going to a part of the world where there is no American military presence... no boots on the ground to protect him... You could argue, a high-risk operation. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

