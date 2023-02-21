Legal implications of unmarried couples who live together
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Claire Thompson, head of Family Law at Witz Inc Attorneys about the legal implications of an unmarried couple living together.
Thompson says that often the 'vat en sit' environment can predate the decision for couples to get married because couples tend to appreciate the financial consequences of marriage.
A life partnership can predate a marriage, this is when a couple decides that they’re taking their relationship to a new level and they want to move in with one another, and they need a legal mechanism in order to regulate that relationship.Claire Thompson, Head of Family Law - Witz Inc Attorneys
Thompson adds that couples cannot enjoy the benefit of marriage without the legal recourse of marriage.
The general rule of thumb is that the 'vat en sit' environment, in the absence of marriage, cannot enjoy the benefits of marriage. The way the law is set up is that if you don’t opt in, you don’t enjoy.Claire Thompson, Head of Family Law - Witz Inc Attorneys
Thompson says that if the couple breaks up by virtue of the fact that they do not love each other, irrespective of how long they have been together if everyone is still alive, the partner has no legal claim.
However, Thompson adds that the law is changing.
The law is changing and adapting due to women and children being at risk after a relationship has ended like that.Claire Thompson, Head of Family Law - Witz Inc Attorneys
Scroll up and skip to 2:47 for the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Legal implications of unmarried couples who live together
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55666753_happy-young-couple-calculating-bill-with-coins-and-piggybank-on-desk.html
