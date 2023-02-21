10 Cape Town bakeries bread lovers 'knead' to know





Yes, Real Bread Week exists because bread is life.

Since 2010, Real Bread Week has been created and run by the Real Bread Campaign.

It runs from 18-26 February and it's the annual, international celebration of real bread and the people behind its kneading and rising.

The week aims to encourage:

1) Buying real bread from local, independent bakeries.

2) People to bake their own bread.

Today, we're focusing on point number one because The Mother City has some of the best bakery spots.

1) Jason Bakery

With the promise of freshly made products daily, Jason Bakery is a hot spot for delicious breads, cakes, bakes, pastries and sweet treats.

Location: 83 Main Rd, Green Point

Recommendations: Croissant buns - yes, they turned croissants into bread slices. Their multigrain seed loaf is also highly recommended... and possibly life-changing.

Overall restaurant rating: 4.4/5

2) SCHOON

SCHOON collaborates with local artisans and farmers to bring the freshest and tastiest ingredients and combinations to every plate throughout the Cape’s seasons.

Location: There are many from Stellenbosch to Town, Sea Point, Green Point, and Durbanville! Find one near you, here.

Recommendations: Of course, all the bread is fabulous, but their signature sourdough is rave-worthy because it's freshly baked, daily, in wood-fired ovens. Top tip: the sourdough loaf is available to purchase and freezes well.

Overall restaurant rating: 4.4/5

3) Woodstock Bakery

From sourdough to brioche loaves and crisp croissants, Woodstock Bakery has a wide variety to choose from!

Location: 15 Brickfield Rd, Woodstock

Recommendations: Brioche anything... it should be illegal to be THAT good!

Overall restaurant rating: 4.3/5

4) Knead Bakery

This artisan bakery and café specialises in bagels, breads, quiches, croissants, burgers, cakes and so much more!

Location: Find one near you, here. They're currently based in Panorama, Wembley Square, Constantia and other locations.

Recommendations: The Knead bagel, of course! Then, there are those Knead sandwiches... heavenly.

Overall restaurant rating: 4/5

5) Ou Meul Bakery & Café

This one offers a unique homestyle farmstall experience and has grown to various areas around the Cape.

With a "scratch bake" promise, only the finest ingredients and years of experience go into making the perfect loaves and products.

Location: So many! Find them around: Melkbos, Willowbridge, Welgemoed, Somerset Mall, Simondium and Pinelands.

Recommendations: The always fresh and tasty sourdoughs, ciabattas, and rusks are a must taste-test, but their banana bread is extraordinarily delicious!

Overall restaurant rating: 3/5

6) Bentleys Bread Co.

Here you’ll get high-quality, freshly baked artisanal bread made with natural ingredients.

Location: 309 Main Rd, Sea Point

Recommendations: All of the sandwiches AND bagels, bagels, bagels... did we mention, bagels?!

Overall restaurant rating: 4.3/5

7) The Bread Bar Bakery

This one's a generational gem... inspired by his grandmother's classic bread baking skills, the owner of The Bread Bar Bakery created an artisan bakery and café that prides itself with craft artisan breads that's mixed by hand and shaped individually.

Location: Makers Landing, The Cruise Terminal, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront

Recommendations: Definitely the brioche buns. Also try the sourdough, mosbolletjie and seed loaves when they're available.

Overall restaurant rating: 4.8/5

8) Martins Bakery

Martins offers a selection of home-made goods that's gluten-free, wheat-free and sugar-free. They also have banting-friendly products.

Location: 43 Main Rd, Diep River

Recommendations: The sourdough, ciabattas, sandwiches and hot cross buns are tasty treats.

Overall restaurant rating: 4.1/5

9) Dinkel Bakery

A German-style bakery in Cape Town that promises to make breads, pastries, cookies and cakes with local ingredients, from scratch.

Location: 91 Kloof Nek Rd, Gardens

Recommendations: Anything with bread on the menu.

Overall restaurant rating: 4.5/5

10) The Real Bread Co.

The Real Bread Company is dedicated to producing delicious, wholesome, authentic French-style bread that everyone can enjoy with wholesome ingredients that exclude additives, preservatives, artificial sugars and raw gluten.

Only the best stone-ground flour, traditional sourdough ferments and skilled artisan hands are used to make real bread.

Location: 4 Killarney Rd, Muizenberg

Recommendations: Of course... bread, but also, the burger buns are WORTH IT!

Overall restaurant rating: 3/5

Mzansi, this list proves that all we "knead" is bread!

This article first appeared on KFM : 10 Cape Town bakeries bread lovers 'knead' to know