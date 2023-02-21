Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant in Africa
CAPE TOWN - Groote Schuur Hospital has become the first medical facility on the continent to perform an incompatible kidney transplant.
In January, 35-year-old Chervon Meyer’s brother donated one of his kidneys to save his sister’s life, despite him having a different blood type.
Meyer’s life was forever changed when her pregnancy in 2013 ended in a stillbirth.
Her kidneys also failed during this time, and she was admitted to Groote Schuur Hospital’s dialysis programme.
“I have been on dialysis for ten years and it felt like, when is the light ever coming my way?”
#KidneyTransplant Groote Schuur Hospital has performed a kidney transplant with the donor and recipient having different blood groups. KB pic.twitter.com/Hnn3b0gP2U' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2023
Nephrologist, Dr Zunaid Barday, says “with this filter we can now safely transplant many patients across incompatible blood groups, which was an absolute barrier previously”. pic.twitter.com/SAds5ZTXRt' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2023
For patients like Meyer and hundreds of others who were on the kidney transplantation list for many years, the Glycosorb device offered them an opportunity to also get a successful transplant.
"I can dream. I couldn’t dream before because I had to be at hospital three times a week. No one wanted to give me a job.
“Finally, they found this new medicine for me that I could finally be able to live a normal life. I can get a job… I can go and work for my children... I can do anything. Nothing is stopping me.”
Medical experts said that more than 60 scientific papers were published on the device that showed excellent data on short and long-term outcomes for transplant recipients.
Since its first rollout in 2001, it was used in 29 countries.
This article first appeared on EWN : Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant in Africa
Source : EWN
