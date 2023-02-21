Portable solar panels, a cost-effective way to manage loadshedding
John Maytham speaks to solar energy consultant, Kinesh Chetty.
Going fully off-grid may be out of reach for the average South African, with start-up costs ranging from R150 000 to R350 000.
But as South Africans suffer the brunt of Eskom’s failures, cheaper alternatives are becoming more accessible.
Portable solar power and long-term partial solar installations are joining the ranks as inexpensive entry-level ways to protect your home (and sanity) from rolling blackouts.
There’s this misconception that you need to have a giant solar system to benefit from solar energy and that’s not the case.Kinesh Chetty, Consultant - Solar Energy
There are two energy-alternatives available, solar-charged UPS battery and portable solar panels.
You can take a small amount of your energy almost totally off-grid.Kinesh Chetty, Consultant - Solar Energy
Premium brands such as Ecoflow and Jackery offer a range of portable solar panels that can charge phones and tablets, directly from the solar panel.
Jackery’s portable 100-watt solar panel, retailing at R7 000 can power two USB devices simultaneously, directly from the solar panel without the need for a UPS battery.
For more information, read this article here.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
