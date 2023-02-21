Road closures for this weekend's Cape Town E-Prix





The first-ever Cape Town E-Prix will take place on the 25th of February in Green Point and looks to be an electrifying day of adrenaline, entertainment, and of course, speed.

While Formula E's finest prepare to zoom around the Mother City, the following roads will be closed over the next two weeks to ensure the event runs smoothly:

If you reside or operate in the area and need more info or advice on how to travel on those days, Formula E encourages you to subscribe to receive important correspondence regarding the event and how traffic and routes in the area will be impacted. Find out more here.

This subscription does not subscribe you to the event newsletter. Your information will only be in place to send you route and traffic-related information.