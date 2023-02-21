UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) is pleading with the University of Cape Town (UCT) to not set back the transformation agenda or use punitive measures in resolving conflict as it comes out batting for the institution's embattled vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng.
In a statement, the ANCWL said that it was shocked and disappointed at the news that the varsity's council was seeking to suspend Phakeng.
The professor and UCT have been on a collision course, which has also seen an independent panel being set up to investigate issues of governance at the university.
Three judges have since been appointed to preside over the process, with the panel expected to complete its work next month.
It was also claimed that she had refused an offer from the council to take an early retirement package.
READ: Mamokgethi Phakeng has not been suspended as VC, confirms UCT
The ANCWL weighed in on developments unfolding around Phakeng, and suggested that the university was attempting to annihilate the professor, while at the same time reversing efforts to transform the institution.
It went as far as to claim that UCT was weaponising a black professional woman as a tool in the ongoing jostle through council chair Babalwa Ngonyama.
Ngonyama is also facing charges alongside Phakeng, and was tasked with offering the vice-chancellor a quick exit.
The league, highlighting the history of unfavourable working conditions for the majority, said that what was happening at UCT was no different to subversive attacks on black professionals.
It also called for toxic work environments for women to not be normalised, as it implored UCT to take a different approach to the matter.
This article first appeared on EWN : UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is asking its drivers to park their minibuses tomorrow in protest against what it calls the unfair and continued impounding of minibus taxis for traffic violations, while drivers wait for operating permits.Read More