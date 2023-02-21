[BUDGET SPEECH] These roads will be closed from 6am on Wednesday
The Budget Speech is scheduled to take place at City Hall on Wednesday, 22 February.
The following roads are going to be closed from 6am on Wednesday (tomorrow):
- Darling Street, between Buitenkant and Lower Plein Street
- Corporation Street, between Longmarket and Darling Street – only local access to Corporation Street at Caledon Street (Woolworths parking garage)
- Parade Street, between Longmarket and Darling Street – only local access at Caledon Street to Woolworths parking garage
