Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018

21 February 2023 10:02 AM
by Keely Goodall
Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years.

Clarence Ford interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish.

  • Between 2018 and the present, 138 rhinos have been poached in Botswana

  • Cornish says President Mokgweetsi Masisi is not as conservation-minded as his predecessor

Botswana has lost 138 rhinos to poachers since 2018, a third of the entire population.

Dehorning rhinos has failed to protect them as the stump that is left behind is still valuable enough for poachers to kill the animals.

He adds that the spike in rhino poaching over this period coincides with Masisi coming into power as the president of Botswana.

It is no doubt that Mokgweetsi Masisi is not nearly as vigilant on conservation as Ian Khama was before him.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent

Cornish says that Botswana was known as a conservation country, but this is no longer the case.

Scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 03:45).




