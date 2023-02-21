Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box
The century-old delivery was discovered by film director Finlay Glen when it turned up on his doorstep in Crystal Palace, South East London, two years ago.
It made headlines after Glen shared it with his local historical society, trying to tell its backstory.
The letter, shrouded in mystery, begins with "My dear Katie, will you lend me your aid – I'm feeling quite ashamed of myself after saying what I did at the circle".
The letter’s author, Christabel Mennell,is the daughter of a wealthy local tea merchant, said in the letter addressed to her friend Katie Marsh that her behaviour was influenced by being "miserable here with a very heavy cold", according to Business Insider.
The 107-year-old note bears a George V penny stamp and was sent from Bath in England's West Country. It was believed to be lost and forgotten in a local sorting office that had been shut for more than a century. A recent redevelopment at the site allowed the letter to resurface, this is according to The Guardian.
