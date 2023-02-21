Going to the V&A Waterfront this week? Here are road closures to take note of





The Cape Town E-Prix takes place around the Cape Town Stadium this weekend and will therefore impact access in and out of the V&A Waterfront precinct.

The V&A Waterfront marina in Cape Town. Picture: www.123rf.com

Take note of the following road closures:

Helen Suzman

Granger Bay Boulevard

Beach Road

Fritz Sonnenberg

Vlei Road

Green Point Circle

These roads will be closed from Thursday, 23 February at 10:30pm and will reopen on Sunday, 26 February at 4am.

As a result of these closures, the only entrance and exit free for use will be at Dock Road on Friday and Saturday.

There will be no access to Sea Point via Dock Road.

If you wish to park your vehicle, you are encouraged to use parking garages closest to the freeway, such as Battery Park, Dock Road Junction, and Silo.

To view an extensive list of road closures, click here.