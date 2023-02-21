Please keep our beautiful Cape Town clean - Central City Improvement District
Clarence Ford speaks with Kally Benito of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID).
-
The CCID has a dedicated team to keep the Central Business District (CBD) clean
-
Residents can do their part by disposing of their rubbish responsibly
Since the inception of its #SpringCleanCT campaign, the CCID has collected 184 330 bags of rubbish from the city’s streets.
A dedicated team cleans the CBD all day, every day.
They work really hard to keep this space clean with 37 daytime cleaners and 16 nighttime cleaners, 365 days a year.Kally Benito, Urban Development Manager - CCID
It costs the City of Cape Town about R30 000 per day to keep the CBD clean.
I think if we all did our part to keep the city clean it would be a much greater space to be in for everyone.Kally Benito, Urban Development Manager - CCID
Residents or businesses that require additional bins may request them from the City.
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149033952_cape-town-republic-of-south-africa-april-10-cityscape-of-cape-town-on-april-10-2018-in-cape-town-rep.html?term=cape%2Btown%2Bskyscrapers&vti=m1e53u3an5js7jylbe-1-108
More from Lifestyle
TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world
South African sweet treat, koeksister, featured on the list of 50 most popular deep-fried desserts in the world.Read More
Going to the V&A Waterfront this week? Here are road closures to take note of
These roads will be closed from Thursday, 23 February at 10:30pm.Read More
10 Cape Town bakeries bread lovers 'knead' to know
It's Real Bread Week from February 18-26 and that means highlighting some top bakeries around Cape Town is a must!Read More
Meta verified: will this service allow content creators to pay to be popular?
Meta is rolling out a paid verification service, which will allow users to pay for a blue check to prove their authenticity.Read More
Legal implications of unmarried couples who live together
Taking your romantic relationship to a new level? Have you considered the legal implications of a "vat en sit"?Read More
It's Real Bread Week! Here are no-knead recipes that needs 5 ingredients or less
From banana bread to garlic naan and bread made with ice cream - these recipes need five ingredients or less to come to life.Read More
'Embracing community helps us live longer, and be healthier' — Roze Phillips
If you want to live a longer, healthier, and happier life, the key could be in the people you spend your life with.Read More
Roald Dahl's books are being rewritten to remove words like 'fat' and 'ugly'
His children’s books are getting a rewritten to remove language that could be seen as offensive.Read More
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.Read More