Please keep our beautiful Cape Town clean - Central City Improvement District





Clarence Ford speaks with Kally Benito of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID).

The CCID has a dedicated team to keep the Central Business District (CBD) clean

Residents can do their part by disposing of their rubbish responsibly

© druid007/123rf.com

Since the inception of its #SpringCleanCT campaign, the CCID has collected 184 330 bags of rubbish from the city’s streets.

A dedicated team cleans the CBD all day, every day.

They work really hard to keep this space clean with 37 daytime cleaners and 16 nighttime cleaners, 365 days a year. Kally Benito, Urban Development Manager - CCID

It costs the City of Cape Town about R30 000 per day to keep the CBD clean.

I think if we all did our part to keep the city clean it would be a much greater space to be in for everyone. Kally Benito, Urban Development Manager - CCID

Residents or businesses that require additional bins may request them from the City.

