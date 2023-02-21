A newborn automatically gets onto your medical scheme, IF you do things right





- If you make an inadvertent mistake when registering your newborn with your medical scheme, you could face problems warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

- She relates the experience of a dad who filled out a form requiring the disclosure of any health issues, which was the wrong form, resulting in waiting periods being imposed.

@ lenamay/123rf.com

If you're a member of a medical scheme your newborn should automatically, with no waiting periods or exclusions, become a member, right?

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler answers her own question with a qualified yes.

That medical cover for your infant will start "automatically" provided you register the baby in time, and that you don’t make a mistake with the form.

Knowler relates the tale of a Cape Town father who did make a mistake when registering his third child with Discovery Health Medical Scheme.

That administrative error, along with his disclosure that the baby had slight breathing difficulties at birth, triggered an underwriting process.

The result was that the Scheme imposed a 3-month general waiting period from date of acceptance and a 12-month condition-specific waiting period on respiratory conditions.

It seems that in the midst of the excitement around the birth, instead of filling in the birth registration form the third-time dad filled in the “Add a Dependent” form.

As this form requires disclosure of any health issues, he disclosed that the baby had minor breathing difficulties at birth.

We filled in the wrong form and thus disclosed info that they would not usually have required, and now they are using that against us... using the excuse that we are now outside of the 90-day period to register the birth. Discovery Health client

Knowler asked Discovery whether it was willing to review its decision regarding those waiting periods.

"They would not have been imposed had the father not inadvertently filled in the wrong form online, thus robbing the child of automatic cover."

This particular case had a positive outcome, with Discovery Health ultimately waiving the waiting periods upon a request for review.

CEO Dr Ryan Noach emphasized that this decision was not thanks to "a change of heart", but because of new clinical information supplied to the Scheme.

The underwriting review consequently agreed to remove all waiting periods which had previously been placed on Baby Oliver Max.

We advised that we would like to review the underwriting decision, as we routinely would do, considering the discrepancy in clinical status of Oliver Max relative to the information we used during the underwriting process. Fortunately, he appeared to be totally healthy based on new information. Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

Knowler's advice?

"Register your child’s birth with your medical scheme asap."

"And make sure you fill in the right form - the birth registration form, not the form for the routine addition of a dependent, which requires you to answer health questions."

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article