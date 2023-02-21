Kumba Iron Ore profits halve amid SA's rail challenges and falling prices





- Kumba Iron Ore's annual results for the year ended 31 December 2022 reveal a huge drop in earnings.

- During an interview with Bruce Whitfield, CEO Mpumi Zikalala is optimistic about solving logistics problems through collaboration with Transnet.

Image: Bishnu Sarangi on Pixabay

Kumba Iron Ore's annual profits have halved as it faces falling prices and the ongoing logistical challenges posed by Transnet's struggling freight and port systems.

The Anglo American majority-owned miner released its results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Headline earnings fell to R18 billion from R33.2 billion in the previous period.

Profit more than halved to R19.6 billion, from R43.6 billion in 2021.

Kumba says its stockpiles of iron ore increased to 7.8 million tons by year-end due to rail constraints, from 6.1 million tons a year earlier.

Related stories:

How long before Transnet collapses and goes completely off the rails?

Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council

Falling global prices for iron ore were another significant challenge.

Commodity markets came under significant pressure in 2022 with iron ore prices decreasing by 27% to US$100/wmt (wet metric tonne) on average, in comparison to 2021 when prices were at the second highest on record at US$136/wmt on average. Kumba Iron Ore

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Zikalala, CEO of Kumba Iron Ore.

She acknowledges that 2022 was a tough year, particularly the fourth quarter which also featured a Transnet strike.

If you look at just the fourth quarter with a reduction of some 3.5 million tons... essentially that amounted to circa R6.5 billion of lost revenue from a sales perspective... Mpumi Zikalala, CEO - Kumba Iron Ore

... so Transnet is very important to us particularly as a bulk producer... They are part of our value chain and that's why collaboration with Transnet is key. Mpumi Zikalala, CEO - Kumba Iron Ore

Zikalala is optimistic about working together, expressing excitement about the collaboration between the Minerals Council of South Africa, the Transnet board and also Transnet management.

The key aim of what we announced was around making sure that collectively, we have a look at the recovery plan and do everything in our power to work together to execute on those plans. Mpumi Zikalala, CEO - Kumba Iron Ore

She cites one result of this type of collaboration which was to stop the problem caused by locusts - the insects line the tracks when it gets warm and trains derail riding over them as their smashed bodies release an oily film.

We collaborated with both Transnet and the Department of Agriculture and, guess what, right now we are not talking about derailment due to locusts. Mpumi Zikalala, CEO - Kumba Iron Ore

Scroll up to listen to the conversation (skip to 1:16)