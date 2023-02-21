FNB home loan applicants' personal info exposed in app data breach





- First National Bank has acknowledged a reported data breach affecting some home loan applicants who used its digital channels.

- FNB says it is in the process of contacting the affected customers and has temporarily disabled "the affected functionality" to resolve the root cause of the issue.

If you've applied for a home loan through the First National Bank (FNB) app in recent months, your personal information may have been compromised through a data breach.

The exposed data includes personal identifiable information such as names, identity numbers and contact details, reports business technology news site ITWeb.

"An FNB client who discovered the exposed data has since informed the Information Regulator, asking it to take the necessary measures against the big-four bank."

The Bank rebranded in October last year, launching a redesigned app at the same time.

In response to a query from The Money Show, FNB acknowledged the breach and said it is in the process of contacting the affected customers and the appropriate regulator.

FNB is aware of a technical error that made the information of certain home loan applicants, such as full names and ID numbers, visible to other home loan applicants who logged in via our digital channels. FNB Media

FNB takes the privacy and protection of customer information very seriously, and the affected functionality has since been temporarily disabled to resolve the root cause of the issue. FNB Media

The Bank requests clients requiring assistance to contact it through Secure Chat on the FNB App.

How advisable is this though, considering the app itself has apparently been compromises?

This is is one of the implications of a breach of this nature and the question is hard to answer says Gary Allemann, MD of Master Data Management.

As I understand... this was reported by a disgruntled potential client. One of the kind of unqualified consequences of a breach is the impact that it has on your customer base or your potential customer base who ask questions about whether other channels are in fact secure or not... and it's hard to answer. Gary Allemann, MD - Master Data Management

FNB will also have to answer the question whether it has identified the extent of the breach.

This can be quite complicated if the system that was breached is in turn connected to other systems, Allemann says.

"Do they understand what other data may have been compromised?"

Alleman notes that the Bank also has to identify and notify the potentially affected parties within in a reasonable period of time as stipulated by the Popi (Protection of Personal Information) Act

Let's accept that this is not just a problem facing FNB... The information regulator has said they've been notified of 564 breaches since Octobver last year, so there are a lot of breaches happening. Gary Allemann. MD - Master Data Management

There's been a lot of focus by organisations on securing their external systems from threats, but with these customer-facing digital channels there's also a lot of focus on pushing out new products and new digital channels... Gary Allemann. MD - Master Data Management

...and one needs to remember as the organisation doing that, to ensure that the privacy is managed and the other governance issues are dealt with. Gary Allemann. MD - Master Data Management

As a consumer, always be aware of "where you're going and what you're doing" says Allemann.

If you do notice anything fishy, contact your bank or the actual app provider before you take it public he advises.

if you get notified of this breach that's one set of circumstances, but there are probably other breaches that have been occurring around you that your not aware of. Gary Allemann. MD - Master Data Management

Keep your passwords secure - having different passwords for your bank and for other websites... those kinds of things are just basic security measures that you can take to minimise the impact of a breach if it happens. Gary Allemann. MD - Master Data Management

