All eyes on Cape Town this weekend for its first E-Prix
Clarence Ford speaks to Ben Pullen, CEO of Smarter Mobility and EFest.
-
This weekend Cape Town will host a Formula E Grand Prix.
-
These events can draw in over 400 million viewers.
Formula E is going into its 9th season and, according to Pullen, is constantly pushing technology and innovation forward.
The gen3 vehicle that’s being used in Cape Town this Saturday has advanced so much since the first Formula E vehicle nine years ago.Ben Pullen, CEO - Smarter Mobility and EFest
Pullen says that Smarter mobility is working alongside Iain Banner, one of the main people behind bringing Formula E to Cape Town.
He says that Banner had a vision to ensure that this is more than just a race, which led to the creation of Cape Town’s EFest, which has a series of events and activities that they will keep developing every year.
Pullen adds that he is focused on the EFest ELECTRIC event, which is an exciting and informative opportunity for race goers to learn about electric vehicles and more.
Formula E Grand Prix events tend to draw as many as 440 million viewers he says, so all eyes will be on Cape Town this weekend.
Listen to the audio above for more.
