2023 Budget Speech: Eskom, fiscal deficit, govt debt... what to expect at 2pm





Clarence Ford speaks with Stellenbosch Business School Economist Andre Roux.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver his budget speech on Wednesday.

The most pressing of his many concerns is how to tackle Eskom’s piling debt and the devastating impact that loadshedding has on the economy.

National Treasury intends to take up to two-thirds of Eskom's more than R400 billion in debt.

FILE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

It [loadshedding] is eroding, shaving away up to 2% of our potential economic growth. Andre Roux, Economist - Stellenbosch Business School

... keeping the lights on is imperative for everybody. Andre Roux, Economist - Stellenbosch Business School

