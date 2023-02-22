Middleclass South Africa is too poor for university, too rich for funding





Students who come from households that have an income of R350 000 or more are not covered by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Emile Coetzee, a music student at the University of Pretoria, resorted to crowdfunding, as he did not qualify for NSFAS.

His family is unable to pay his fees and he failed to obtain a load due to his parents' weak finances.

NSFAS recently rejected me saying that we make too much money. Emile Coetzee, University of Pretoria Music Student

Copyright : milkos / 123rf

Zeta Gertson, a law student at UCT, says that she too has resorted to crowdfunding.

I think we are neglected... people are like well figure it out yourself, you are not poor enough. Zeta Gertson, Law Student - UCT

Scroll up to listen to the interview.