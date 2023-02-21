Midday Report Express: Tshwane left without a mayor after Williams' resignation
The city of Tshwane is left without a mayoral committee following Executive Mayor Randall Williams’s resignation and his amendment to his resignation was rejected. Eyewitness News Reporter Thabiso Goba provides an update from the media briefing and updates on issues relating to the resignation of Williams. Wiener also speaks to Tshwane Speaker Murunwa Makwerela.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi delivered his first SOPA on Monday, and DA Gauteng Leader Solly Msimanga and Action SA Gauteng Leader Bongani Baloyi give their reactions.
Social justice groups gather at the gates of Parliament from 10am until 2pm ahead of the budget speech. Ntuthuzelo Nene, Eyewitness News reporter has the latest.
The Nulane Investments fraud and corruption trial resumed at the High court in Bloemfontein on Monday. Karyn Maughan, News24 Legal Journalist has the latest from court.
In the Vaal, residents battle with flooding, and Alfa Ramushwana, Eyewitness News Reporter files a detailed report.
Staying with flooding, to the Eastern Cape now where floods claimed 10 lives and 4 people are still missing. Sipha Khema is the Eyewitness News reporter who is keeping an eye on this story.
Deputy Minister of COGTA assesses flood damage in Mpumalanga. Thembi Nkadimeng, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Deputy Minister joined Mandy for an update from the state regarding how they plan to assist those affected.
This article first appeared on 702 : Midday Report Express: Tshwane left without a mayor after Williams' resignation
More from Politics
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL
The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different approach was needed.Read More
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets'
The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District.Read More
Makhura, Manana, Ntuli to be deployed to ANC's Luthuli House
Eyewitness News understands that David Makhura, Mduduzi Manana, and Mdumiseni Ntuli, who lost out on the race to become the secretary-general of the governing party last year, were deployed to help firm up Luthuli House.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle
Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana.Read More
[LISTEN] City granted order to evict those unlawfully occupying CBD pavements
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expects a final order to be granted in April 2023, following a court hearing.Read More
Resolution reportedly in place to suspend UCT VC Phakeng - Rebecca Davis
Daily Maverick reports that the University of Cape Town is planning to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.Read More
A poem to Cape Town, says 'Gilt' artist at her Zeitz Mocaa solo exhibition
Since its opening Zeitz Mocaa has become a space for artists in the African diaspora to show their work.Read More
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration
This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges.Read More