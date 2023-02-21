Midday Report Express: Tshwane left without a mayor after Williams' resignation





The city of Tshwane is left without a mayoral committee following Executive Mayor Randall Williams’s resignation and his amendment to his resignation was rejected. Eyewitness News Reporter Thabiso Goba provides an update from the media briefing and updates on issues relating to the resignation of Williams. Wiener also speaks to Tshwane Speaker Murunwa Makwerela.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi delivered his first SOPA on Monday, and DA Gauteng Leader Solly Msimanga and Action SA Gauteng Leader Bongani Baloyi give their reactions.

Social justice groups gather at the gates of Parliament from 10am until 2pm ahead of the budget speech. Ntuthuzelo Nene, Eyewitness News reporter has the latest.

The Nulane Investments fraud and corruption trial resumed at the High court in Bloemfontein on Monday. Karyn Maughan, News24 Legal Journalist has the latest from court.

In the Vaal, residents battle with flooding, and Alfa Ramushwana, Eyewitness News Reporter files a detailed report.

Staying with flooding, to the Eastern Cape now where floods claimed 10 lives and 4 people are still missing. Sipha Khema is the Eyewitness News reporter who is keeping an eye on this story.

Deputy Minister of COGTA assesses flood damage in Mpumalanga. Thembi Nkadimeng, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Deputy Minister joined Mandy for an update from the state regarding how they plan to assist those affected.

