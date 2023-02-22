



John Perlman speaks with Senior Specialist Reporter Erika Gibson about why the SANDF felt it necessary to celebrate Armed Forces Day amid extreme financial constraints.

The SANDF is broke and its airforce hardly flies, says Gibson.

The Minister herself has said on numerous occasions that there isn’t enough money in the defence budget... it’s a constant struggle to keep everything going. Erika Gibson, Senior Specialist Reporter

There’s a constant big hole, where there is more money needed, but there isn’t enough. Erika Gibson, Senior Specialist Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa honours members of the SANDF during the Armed Forces Day celebrations in Richards Bay on 21 February 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The celebration seems inappropriate, argues Gibson, who says there are other, low-key ways to celebrate.

This article first appeared on 702 : SANDF celebrates Armed Forces Day amid extreme financial distress