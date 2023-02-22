SANDF celebrates Armed Forces Day amid extreme financial distress
John Perlman speaks with Senior Specialist Reporter Erika Gibson about why the SANDF felt it necessary to celebrate Armed Forces Day amid extreme financial constraints.
The SANDF is broke and its airforce hardly flies, says Gibson.
The Minister herself has said on numerous occasions that there isn’t enough money in the defence budget... it’s a constant struggle to keep everything going.Erika Gibson, Senior Specialist Reporter
There’s a constant big hole, where there is more money needed, but there isn’t enough.Erika Gibson, Senior Specialist Reporter
The celebration seems inappropriate, argues Gibson, who says there are other, low-key ways to celebrate.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : SANDF celebrates Armed Forces Day amid extreme financial distress
