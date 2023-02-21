What can we anticipate from the finance minister's budget speech?
John Maytham speaks to Peter Worthington, a senior economist at Absa.
-
The budget speech is set to be delivered on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Worthington says we may hear some details on incentives for consumers to use renewable energy.
There are a number of issues facing the country that will be discussed in the budget speech, with a number of economists predicting that the electricity crisis will be a priority.
Worthington says that we may hear more about potential incentives for consumers to make use of renewable energy.
I am certain there is going to be some kind of a support package addressed to households and maybe also businesses to help them cope with loadshedding.Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa
In addition to this, he says we are likely to see some details on how Eskom’s debt will be handled. However, he says there is a great deal of uncertainty about this.
He expects we are likely to see the announcement of details about what a debt deal could look like in the future provided Eskom meets certain conditions by specific deadlines.
Another issue Worthington says he is interested in hearing about the social relief of distress grant.
When it was introduced at the beginning of the Covid pandemic it was only a little more than half of the food poverty line, so really not enough for someone to survive on.Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa
During his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be an increase in this grant.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
'What we're offering is safety and comfort' - AUSi founder Lee-Ann van Rooi
AUSi Shuttle and Chaperone Services, is a transportation company that creates opportunities for women drivers to get behind the wheel.Read More
All eyes on Cape Town this weekend for its first E-Prix
This weekend Cape Town will host its first-ever Formula E Grand Prix.Read More
Portable solar panels, a cost-effective way to manage loadshedding
As the threat of Stage 8 power cuts loom, alternative power solutions have become a South African must-have.Read More
[BUDGET SPEECH] These roads will be closed from 6am on Wednesday
Some roads will be closed from on Wednesday (22 February) when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's delivers his Budget Speech.Read More
Cause for concern as more graduates apply for R350 grant
Sassa has revealed that 716 000, who are unemployed graduates, have applied for its R350 social relief grant.Read More
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL
The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different approach was needed.Read More
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets'
The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District.Read More
Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'
Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice.Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant in Africa
The surgery was performed on 35-year-old Chervon Meyer, after her brother donated one of his kidneys to save her life, despite him having a different blood type.Read More
WC govt to meet taxi operators in bid to avert strike on Wednesday
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is asking its drivers to park their minibuses tomorrow in protest against what it calls the unfair and continued impounding of minibus taxis for traffic violations, while drivers wait for operating permits.Read More
More from Business
Is wind power a way for cargo ships to sail towards a greener future?
Culture & climate lecturer debunks some of the myths about implementing wind power as a reliable energy source.Read More
Scrap VAT on rooftop solar to boost demand - tax expert
Experts are concerned about how the government will introduce solar panel tax breaks, amid the country's struggle for energy.Read More
Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'
Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice.Read More
SA workers earn peanuts, but the country's CEOs rank among the world's best-paid
John Perlman speaks with Dr Salome Teuteberg of Labour Research Service.Read More
'Stage 8 loadshedding likely this winter' – Energy expert
South Africa is facing stage six load shedding as more than half of Eskom’s capacity is offline.Read More
Eskom assures SA load shedding won't escalate beyond stage 6
The current stage 6 rolling power cuts were implemented after eight generation units broke down.Read More
[REVIEW] Audio junkies will LOVE these Shure noise-canceling headphones
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Starlink expands its global roaming service, but still no connectivity in SA
Bruce Whitefield interviews Jan Vermuelen, editor at MyBraodBand.co.za.Read More
Mining sector has to adapt to survive, as Eskom ramps up loadshedding to Stage 6
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Amplats.Read More