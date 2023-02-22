AI chatbot 'Woebot Health' listens and gives answers to mental health questions





John Maytham speaks with Stephan Rabie, a research psychologist at the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health at the University of Cape Town.

There are AI chatbots that use cognitive behavioural therapy models

Rabie says this is more of a self-help app than actual therapy

There has been a rise in cognitive behavioural therapy-informed chatbots such as Woebot Health.

The chatbot asks you a question (such as, "How is your day?) and there is a set of prespecified answers for you to choose from.

The chatbot’s algorithm will look at a decision tree based on cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) models that have been written by a psychologist, and give advice based on your response.

If you are dealing with unhelpful ways of thinking about your life, or your own behaviour, the chatbot can suggest a coping technique. Stephan Rabie, Research Psychologist - University of Cape Town

Rather than acting as a therapist, this is more of a guided self-help app, as there are limitations due to the lack of human interaction.

He adds that another big concern with AI therapy bots is that there is no governing body for AI-rendered therapy and there is the risk of data breaches.

