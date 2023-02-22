AI chatbot 'Woebot Health' listens and gives answers to mental health questions
John Maytham speaks with Stephan Rabie, a research psychologist at the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health at the University of Cape Town.
-
There are AI chatbots that use cognitive behavioural therapy models
-
Rabie says this is more of a self-help app than actual therapy
There has been a rise in cognitive behavioural therapy-informed chatbots such as Woebot Health.
The chatbot asks you a question (such as, "How is your day?) and there is a set of prespecified answers for you to choose from.
The chatbot’s algorithm will look at a decision tree based on cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) models that have been written by a psychologist, and give advice based on your response.
If you are dealing with unhelpful ways of thinking about your life, or your own behaviour, the chatbot can suggest a coping technique.Stephan Rabie, Research Psychologist - University of Cape Town
Rather than acting as a therapist, this is more of a guided self-help app, as there are limitations due to the lack of human interaction.
He adds that another big concern with AI therapy bots is that there is no governing body for AI-rendered therapy and there is the risk of data breaches.
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_188927896_3d-rendering-blue-robotic-assistant-or-artificial-intelligence-robot-connect-with-human.html?vti=m4z4ieyfk4zaayqz4s-1-50
More from Lifestyle
Need to update your reading list? Here are John Maytham's reviews for the week
A lover of literature, John Maytham shares his reviews and recommendations to add to your reading list.Read More
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family
In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider.Read More
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think.Read More
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed
For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all.Read More
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Cycle the streets of Cape Town with its mayor on Friday afternoon
Cycle with the mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and the bicycle mayor, Sindile Mavundla, at 3:45 PM today!Read More
'My father (67) still walks me (32) to the bus stop daily'
Twitter is lauding a 67-year-old man for accompanying his son to the bus stop at 6 am every morning.Read More